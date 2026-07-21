RBI unveils draft rules to simplify foreign investment in India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped draft rules that could shake up how foreign investments work in India.
This is part of the government's push, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, to simplify things, including letting Indian companies list their shares overseas.
The new approach is all about cutting red tape and making the process smoother for everyone.
RBI proposes overseas rupee digital listings
If these rules go through, public Indian companies could list their shares abroad (in Indian rupees and digital form), and there will be clearer guidelines depending on whether a company is already listed or not.
Plus, more people, including nonresident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and even some foreign-controlled entities, could get a chance to invest under certain safeguards.
RBI also wants your feedback on these changes by August 31, so there is still time to have your say before the final version drops.