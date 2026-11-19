RBI urges banks to adopt transparent AI practices before ECL
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants banks to be up front and responsible when using AI and algorithms for big decisions.
At a recent conference, Deputy Governor SC Murmu said it's important for these choices to be transparent and fair, especially with new rules like the expected credit loss (ECL) framework from April 2027.
Murmu: boards must understand AI risks
Murmu pointed out that bank boards need to really understand the risks that come with using AI, not just tech stuff, but also strategy.
He suggested that chief risk officers, chief compliance officers, and internal auditors should have direct, unfiltered access to the board so banks can stay customer-focused and ready for challenges like cyber threats or climate change.
The goal? Smarter risk management and stronger accountability as banking gets more high-tech.