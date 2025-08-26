Next Article
RBI's inflation expectations survey for September kicks off
The Reserve Bank of India just launched its September 2025 Inflation Expectations Survey, starting August 26.
Households in 19 cities are being asked how they feel about price trends and inflation, both in general and for specific products.
The goal? To get a real sense of what people expect for prices over the next three months and year.
How to participate
A Mumbai-based agency is collecting responses directly from selected households in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, but anyone can also join in through the RBI website.
Your feedback helps shape monetary policy by giving the RBI a clearer picture of what everyday people think about inflation—so your voice actually counts!
The survey results will be shared publicly on RBI's platforms.