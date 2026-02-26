RBI's new rule could halve trading firms' profit margins Business Feb 26, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just announced that, starting April 1, 2026, banks will have to ensure credit to capital-market intermediaries is fully collateralised, with customers required to provide 100% eligible collateral;

the rule applies to most exposures but includes specific permitted exceptions such as intraday limits for settlement pay-ins and limited market-making allowances.

This move is set to push up the cost of intraday and margin trading, and, according to industry estimates, could cut trading firms' profit margins by as much as half.