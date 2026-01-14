RBL Bank cuts savings account rates—here's what's changing

RBL Bank is lowering its savings account interest rate by 0.5% for balances between ₹25 lakh and ₹3 crore, bringing the rate for this slab down to 6% from January 15, 2026. Rates for smaller and much larger balances stay the same, so most everyday savers won't see a change.

What are the new rates? Here's how it breaks down: up to ₹1 lakh gets 4.25%, ₹1-10 lakh earns 5.5%, and anything from ₹10 lakh up to ₹3 crore now gets you 6%.

If your balance is above ₹3 crore, some slabs go up to 6.5%, but others drop as low as 4.0%.

How often do you get your interest? Interest is calculated daily but credited monthly—so don't expect monthly payouts here.

If you're after higher returns, RBL's fixed deposits offer up to 7.20% if you lock in your money for at least 18 months.