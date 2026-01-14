Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger to lead Anthropic's AI Labs

Anthropic, a major player in AI, just tapped Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger to co-lead its Labs incubator. He'll be working with Ben Mann and reporting to President Daniela Amodei as the company looks to grow its Labs team.

Why bother? Krieger's job is all about building new products leveraging Claude's capabilities, Anthropic's AI model.

The company wants to double the size of the Labs team in six months to stay ahead in the competitive AI race.

As Krieger puts it, "the window to shape how they're used is now," and he's eager to help create tech that actually matters for people.

Who is he? You might know Krieger as Instagram's technical brains—he helped grow it from zero to 800 million users before Facebook bought it.

He also launched Artifact, a news app later acquired by Yahoo.

His track record for scaling big ideas makes him a strong fit for Anthropic's next chapter.