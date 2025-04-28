What's the story

RBL Bank and Union Bank of India have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below ₹3 crore.

Union Bank's revised rates came into effect from April 25, while RBL Bank will make the changes from May 1.

Union Bank's new FD interest rates range between 3% to 7.15%, depending on the tenure of the deposit, which can range from seven days to 10 years.

Meanwhile, RBL Bank's interest rates fall within 3.5-8.5%.