RBL Bank shares drop 5% despite Q4 ₹230cr profit tripling
Business
RBL Bank's shares dropped 5% on Monday, even though the bank's net profit for Q4 of fiscal 2026 soared to ₹230 crore, three times higher than last year.
The market wasn't impressed because the bank's net interest margin hit a five-quarter low at 4.41%, down from 4.63% last quarter.
NII up 7% to ₹1,671cr
On the bright side, RBL's net interest income grew 7% year-over-year to ₹1,671 crore and operating profit rose 11%.
Asset quality improved too, with bad loans (NPA ratios) dropping, though credit card loans saw some setbacks.
Deposits kept growing steadily, and there's buzz about a possible investment from Emirates NBD that could shake things up for the bank soon.