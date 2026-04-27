RBL Bank shares drop 5% despite Q4 ₹230cr profit tripling

NII up 7% to ₹1,671cr

On the bright side, RBL's net interest income grew 7% year-over-year to ₹1,671 crore and operating profit rose 11%.

Asset quality improved too, with bad loans (NPA ratios) dropping, though credit card loans saw some setbacks.

Deposits kept growing steadily, and there's buzz about a possible investment from Emirates NBD that could shake things up for the bank soon.