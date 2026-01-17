RBL Bank's profit jumps 555%—here's what's behind the surge

The bank saw strong action in both loans and deposits: total advances grew 14% year-on-year to ₹1.03 lakh crore, with retail and wholesale lending both up. Deposits also rose by 12%, hitting ₹1.2 lakh crore, and the CASA ratio (a sign of stable funds) stood at nearly 31%.

Getting leaner and cleaner

RBL managed to cut down its bad loans—gross NPAs dropped to 1.88%, and net NPAs dipped too.

The cost-to-income ratio improved as well, showing they're running things more efficiently now—even though provisions (money set aside for risky loans) did go up this quarter.

If you want proof that banks can bounce back big time—and get smarter about risk while doing it—this is one worth watching.