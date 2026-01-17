RBL Bank's Q3 profit drops, but retail lending stays strong

What else is going on?

Deposits grew 12%, and the bank did better at keeping bad loans in check, with its gross non-performing asset ratio dropping to 1.88%.

CEO R Subramaniakumar says they're focusing more on safer bets like mortgages and auto loans, dialing back on riskier unsecured loans.

Looking ahead, RBL wants to boost services for small businesses and NRIs as it teams up with Emirates NBD after their recent acquisition deal.