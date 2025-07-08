Next Article
Realme names Vicky Kaushal as smartphone brand ambassador
Realme has just announced actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador, right before the realme 15 Series drops on July 24.
The idea is to tap into Kaushal's popularity and make Realme feel even more relatable and exciting for young consumers.
Realme aims to boost its presence across India
Kaushal will be front and center in Realme's upcoming campaign, aiming to boost the brand's presence across India.
Francis Wong, Realme India's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that teaming up with Kaushal is all about building a stronger emotional connection with people.
With Realme already among the top five smartphone brands in India (holding an 11% market share), this move is set to help them stand out even more in a crowded market.