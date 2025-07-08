Realme names Vicky Kaushal as smartphone brand ambassador

Realme aims to boost its presence across India

Kaushal will be front and center in Realme's upcoming campaign, aiming to boost the brand's presence across India.

Francis Wong, Realme India's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that teaming up with Kaushal is all about building a stronger emotional connection with people.

With Realme already among the top five smartphone brands in India (holding an 11% market share), this move is set to help them stand out even more in a crowded market.