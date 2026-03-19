Realty stocks drop amid rising crude prices, US-Iran tensions

If you're tracking the market or thinking about property investments, these drops reflect real worries: rising crude prices could push building costs even higher just as sales slow down. Some companies, like Signatureglobal, have seen their shares plunge over 20% in a month.

Project delays and retail slowdowns are already showing up

The conflict has impacted gas production operations at major gas fields in Iran and Qatar, causing shortages and driving up production costs (gas accounts for about 20%-35% of tile production costs, and tiles are an important input for real estate).

As Neelkanth Mishra from Axis Securities puts it, project delays and retail slowdowns are already showing up.

Some developers say they're trying to shield themselves from these shocks, but those with stronger finances may weather this storm better than others.