Reappointment of N Chandrasekaran sparks Tata Trusts dissent amid investments
Tata Group is in the middle of a leadership tussle just as it is pouring huge money into semiconductors, batteries, and AI.
The spark? Tata Sons reappointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman on September 17, but Tata Trusts, the group's main shareholder, was not on board.
Ongoing projects are still moving, but future investments could get complicated.
Around ₹2.6L/cr committed or absorbed
A confidential analytical note dated September 17, reviewed by Moneycontrol, estimates that around ₹2.6 lakh crore has either been committed or absorbed across projects like the Dholera semiconductor fab.
At the same time, investors like TPG Rise Climate have an eventual exit requirement from Tata Motors's EV arm, adding extra pressure.
Meanwhile, TCS (the group's tech giant) is trying to ride the AI wave even as these internal tensions might slow down key decisions.