Reckitt posts double-digit Q3 2026 India growth on solid sales
Business
Reckitt, the company behind Dettol and Harpic, just saw double-digit growth in its India business for the third quarter of 2026.
This boost comes from solid sales across key categories and a bit of luck with easier comparisons to last year's GST-related stock issues.
Reckitt leans on AI for sales
Reckitt is leaning into AI to sharpen its sales game, helping launch new products like Dettol Activ Botany more smoothly.
Emerging markets now make up almost half of the company's core revenue, with regions like India and South Asia leading the charge.
CEO Kris Licht says these markets are central to Reckitt's future plans, especially as they complement the strength of its businesses in China and India.