Record $9.61 billion FPIs into Indian stocks in November
India just got a huge vote of confidence from global investors: foreign portfolio investors pumped in a record $9.61 billion into Indian stocks this November.
That is the biggest monthly inflow ever, and it is a big turnaround after money was flowing out earlier this year, especially in March.
With the hype around AI stocks cooling off and crude prices retreating, India suddenly looks like a safer bet for international money.
MSCI India nearly back, funds optimistic
This investment wave signals a shift in how global funds see India, once overlooked for not being an AI hotspot and having high energy costs, now it is seen as a safe haven while other markets wobble.
The MSCI India Index is almost back to where it started this year, showing growing optimism about future growth.
Even big names like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are sounding more upbeat about India's market potential despite earlier outflows of $20.82 billion this year.