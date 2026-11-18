Recruiters prefer in person interviews at newer IITs for 2027
Several newer IITs are seeing more companies opt for in-person tests and interviews after recruiters grew wary of candidates using AI tools to cheat on tests.
For the 2027 batch, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Patna, IIT Ropar, IIT Mandi, and IIT Indore are seeing a big jump in face-to-face interviews.
Newer IITs see 60-70% offline recruitments
Companies now prefer in-person rounds (think skill tests and group discussions) to make sure students can actually solve problems on their own.
This year, at some newer IITs, the share of such firms has risen to 60-70% from 40-50% last year.
Firms like SKF India Ltd. Applied Materials, and Capgemini were among the firms that had indicated plans to conduct offline recruitments because they're worried about missing real talent or getting tricked by AI during online assessments.