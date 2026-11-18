Companies now prefer in-person rounds (think skill tests and group discussions) to make sure students can actually solve problems on their own.

This year, at some newer IITs, the share of such firms has risen to 60-70% from 40-50% last year.

Firms like SKF India Ltd. Applied Materials, and Capgemini were among the firms that had indicated plans to conduct offline recruitments because they're worried about missing real talent or getting tricked by AI during online assessments.