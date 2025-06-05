What's the story

Reddit has filed a lawsuit against AI start-up Anthropic, accusing it of illegally using data from the social media platform to train its artificial intelligence models.

The complaint was lodged in the San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday.

Reddit claims that Anthropic's actions have caused significant harm to its business and undermined its content licensing deals with Google and OpenAI.

This case marks another instance in the ongoing debate over AI companies' alleged unauthorized use of third-party content.