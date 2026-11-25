Redditor's NVIDIA call bet gains 1,984% after Jensen Huang return
A Reddit user, Outrageous-Voice1459, just pulled off a wild 1,984% gain by betting on NVIDIA call options, making $376,900 in profit on a $19,000 position.
This happened right after Jensen Huang returned as NVIDIA's CEO and the stock shot up 31% to $165.05 in a single day.
Institutions adjust options with $23.8 million sale
Institutional traders also jumped on the rally, tweaking their strategies with call options and spreads.
One standout move, a January $160 call, brought in a cool $23.8 million when partially sold during the surge.
Despite some online buzz about suspiciously well-timed trades, Daniel Roos, co-founder of options research provider VolSignals, says this kind of action is pretty normal when markets get volatile after big leadership news.