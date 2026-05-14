Redington posts 69% 4th-quarter profit drop to ₹288cr from ₹918cr
Business
Redington just saw its fourth-quarter profit drop 69% to ₹288 crore, mainly because the value of its Turkish subsidiary took a hit due to tough times in Turkey.
Last year's profit was much higher at ₹918 crore, so this is a noticeable dip.
Quarterly revenue up 25.6% to ₹33,213cr
Even with the profit slide, Redington's business stayed strong: revenue for the quarter actually jumped 25.6% to ₹33,213 crore.
For all of fiscal 2026, revenue grew 20%, hitting ₹1.19 lakh crore.
Their fastest-growing segment was tech solutions (up 34%), and the CEO says they are betting big on AI, cloud, and cybersecurity for future growth.
Shares closed up more than 3%, showing investors are still optimistic.