Redington posts 69% 4th-quarter profit drop to ₹288cr from ₹918cr

Quarterly revenue up 25.6% to ₹33,213cr

Even with the profit slide, Redington's business stayed strong: revenue for the quarter actually jumped 25.6% to ₹33,213 crore.

For all of fiscal 2026, revenue grew 20%, hitting ₹1.19 lakh crore.

Their fastest-growing segment was tech solutions (up 34%), and the CEO says they are betting big on AI, cloud, and cybersecurity for future growth.

Shares closed up more than 3%, showing investors are still optimistic.