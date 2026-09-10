Reeju Datta warns AI could breach India's financial data rules
AI is shaking up how payments happen in India.
Cashfree Payments co-founder Reeju Datta said personal AI payment agents could start storing card information outside the country, which clashes with India's rules about keeping sensitive financial data local.
He brought this up at Global Fintech Fest 2026, pointing out that the old laws did not account for these new technology trends.
Reeju Datta urges updated AI regulations
Datta said businesses will soon depend more on AI to handle payments, meaning merchants need to upgrade their systems for different agents and protocols.
Cashfree's own technology lets people pay through chat interfaces while making sure important information stays on Indian servers.
He also stressed that companies using AI must be responsible if anything goes wrong, and called for updated regulations so innovation does not come at the cost of security.