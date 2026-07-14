Reflection secures more than $1bn Nebius deal for NVIDIA chips
Reflection, an AI startup founded by former Google DeepMind researchers, just locked in a more than $1 billion deal with Nebius for access to NVIDIA's newest chips.
This follows their pricey SpaceX contract from last month, which media reports said would cost about $150 million a month through 2029, showing they're serious about scaling up as demand for AI skyrockets.
Reflection views open-source as regulatory shield
Reflection is all about open-source AI models, which are gaining traction because they're flexible and help businesses cut costs.
Co-founder Ioannis Antonoglou said, "The need for open models is clear, and this additional compute capacity will allow Reflection to continue to build and train frontier AI models at scale."
After recent US restrictions on Anthropic's tech, open-source isn't just smart business, it's also protection against regulatory surprises.