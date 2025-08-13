Regaal Resources's IPO sees 26.38x demand on Day 2

Debt repayment to consume most of the funds

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the charge, subscribing nearly 68 times their quota, while retail investors followed at almost 22 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) joined in too, though at a lower rate.

Before opening up to the public, Regaal Resources raised ₹92 crore from anchor investors.

Most of the funds will go toward paying off debt as the company continues supplying maize-based specialty products across India—and even exports to Nepal and Bangladesh.