REITs in India: Where are we headed over the next 5 to 7 years (by 2031-2033)

Regulations allow mutual funds to allocate up to 10% of their money into REITs (though actual allocations remain under 1% of NAV), bringing India in line with global standards. That could attract more big investors and improve liquidity, while REITs' distribution yields may appeal to some investors.

What's hot in the REIT market?

Office spaces are leading the charge, expected to double in value over the next five to seven years (by 2031-2033).

But retail REITs (think malls and shopping centers) are still just getting started—they cover only about one-10th of available mall space right now.

With two or three new retail REIT listings on the horizon, there's plenty of room for young investors and first-timers to get involved as this market takes off.