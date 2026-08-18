Relay AI workflow tool shuts down while staff join Google
Business
Relay, the AI workflow tool launched in 2021, is shutting down for good: free users lose access on August 15 and paying users on September 14.
The big twist: some of Relay's staff, including Jacob Bank, are joining Google's Chrome team.
Jacob Bank named Chrome product VP
Jacob Bank is stepping in as vice president of product for Chrome, where he'll lead product management and work on bringing more AI features to the browser.
He's no stranger to Google (he previously worked on Gmail and Calendar) and says he's excited because "Chrome is a perfect place to collaborate with agents."
This move fits right in with Google's push for smarter AI across its products, especially after Gemini hit 1 billion users worldwide.