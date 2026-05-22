Reliance becomes 1st Indian company with $124B revenue in 2025-26
Business
Reliance Industries just broke records, becoming the first Indian company to hit $124 billion in annual revenue for 2025-26.
Starting out as a textile brand back in 1966, RIL has grown into a global powerhouse, leading the way in oil, retail, and other industries.
Reliance posts $10.1 billion net profit
RIL also reported a massive net profit of $10.1 billion this year, outperforming even the combined profits of big names like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech.
It's another sign that Reliance is setting new standards for Indian businesses.