Reliance charitable trust appeals I-T cancelation over alleged commercial activities
Reliance charitable trust, which runs Sir HN Reliance Hospital, is appealing the Income Tax Department's decision to cancel its registration under Section 12AB/12A, citing "commercial activities" as the reason.
This change could mean less tax relief for both the trust and its donors.
They're not alone: big names like National Health & Education Society, the non-profit managing PD Hinduja Hospital, and ISKCON are also challenging similar cancelations that started in March 2026.
ITAT seeks quick appeals resolution
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has called for a quick resolution on these appeals.
ISKCON defended its decades of charity work, calling the cancelation unfair.
Experts warn that punishing nonprofits, even if they follow rules on earning some revenue, could make it harder for them to keep helping people long term.