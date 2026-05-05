Reliance charitable trust appeals I-T cancelation over alleged commercial activities Business May 05, 2026

Reliance charitable trust, which runs Sir HN Reliance Hospital, is appealing the Income Tax Department's decision to cancel its registration under Section 12AB/12A, citing "commercial activities" as the reason.

This change could mean less tax relief for both the trust and its donors.

They're not alone: big names like National Health & Education Society, the non-profit managing PD Hinduja Hospital, and ISKCON are also challenging similar cancelations that started in March 2026.