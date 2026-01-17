Reliance Consumer grabs global rights to Brylcreem, Toni & Guy

Why does this matter?

RCPL is on a roll—its revenue jumped 60% last quarter to ₹5,065 crore, with FY26 sales already at ₹15,000 crore.

They're not stopping there: recent buys include Udhaiyams Agro Foods (rice, pulses, snacks) and new high-speed bottling lines across 12 states.

Plus, they're investing ₹40,000 crore in food parks with the first plant launching by March 2026.

If you're into how big brands grow or what's changing on store shelves soon—this is one to watch.