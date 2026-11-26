Reliance Digital Black Friday sale offers up to 50% off
Reliance Digital's Black Friday sale is here, running from November 26-30, with up to 50% off on electronics and home appliances.
You can grab these deals in stores or online at reliancedigital.in; perfect if you've been waiting for a tech upgrade.
iPhone 17 Pro and AMD laptops
Highlights include the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹54,990 (after discounts and cashback), AMD R3 laptops starting at ₹44,499, and the Apple iPad for ₹43,405 with a bank offer.
There's also the Apple Watch SE 3 at ₹25,999 and Mini LED TVs from ₹37,990.
Home appliance deals feature a Voltas AC for ₹36,990 and an LG washing machine at ₹39,990, with free delivery and quick installation included during the sale.