Reliance gets US nod for Venezuelan oil purchase

Amid pressure and some buyers' avoidance of Russian cargoes, Reliance and other major Indian players like Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum are now turning to Venezuela. Together, they're buying millions of barrels for their refineries, signaling a fresh strategy as global trade rules keep shifting.

Shift in US-Venezuela dynamics opens doors for India

This isn't just about oil—it's also about changing ties between the US and India.

After some high-profile political changes and new trade deals (including lifting tariffs on India), companies like Vitol can now market Venezuelan barrels.

For India's energy scene, it means more options—and maybe cheaper fuel down the road.