Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce to build Indian AMCA engine
Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce are joining forces to build an Indian-made engine for the country's next-generation fighter jets (the AMCA program).
The goal? Make India less dependent on foreign tech by blending Rolls-Royce's engine expertise with Reliance's manufacturing skills, right in line with the Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat push for self-reliance.
Anant Ambani says local engine ecosystem
The duo will also explore setting up a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India to handle everything from designing to supporting these advanced engines.
Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said this move will help create a strong, local aero-engine ecosystem.
The partnership will also unlock opportunities to explore wider collaborations across defense, civil aerospace, and new power and propulsion systems.