Reliance Industries (RIL) is on a serious winning streak. Its stock has had 11 regular trading sessions without a lower close, putting it within reach of its longest such run since April 2007.

Shares closed at ₹1,367 on Tuesday, up 17.3% since October 30, which boosted RIL's market value by about ₹2.74 lakh crore to nearly ₹18.5 lakh crore.