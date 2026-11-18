Reliance Industries hits 11-session streak, market value near ₹18.5L cr
Reliance Industries (RIL) is on a serious winning streak. Its stock has had 11 regular trading sessions without a lower close, putting it within reach of its longest such run since April 2007.
Shares closed at ₹1,367 on Tuesday, up 17.3% since October 30, which boosted RIL's market value by about ₹2.74 lakh crore to nearly ₹18.5 lakh crore.
September quarter earnings lift RIL shares
RIL's recent surge comes from strong September quarter earnings and solid refining margins. The company reported a 67.9% rise in oil-to-chemicals EBITDA, and Jio Platforms also saw healthy growth.
Even with this momentum, RIL shares are still below their 52-week high of ₹1,611.20.
All eyes are now on Wednesday's session to see if the streak extends to 13 sessions (including Muhurat trading).