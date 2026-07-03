Reliance Industries hits nearly ₹18L/cr valuation, rivals top 5 its Business Jul 03, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) has hit a market value of nearly ₹18 lakh crore, making it not just India's most valuable company, but also almost equal to India's top five IT companies put together. That's over twice the value of TCS alone.

It really shows how fast Reliance has grown compared to the country's biggest tech names.