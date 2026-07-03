Reliance Industries hits nearly ₹18L/cr valuation, rivals top 5 its
Business
Reliance Industries (RIL) has hit a market value of nearly ₹18 lakh crore, making it not just India's most valuable company, but also almost equal to India's top five IT companies put together. That's over twice the value of TCS alone.
It really shows how fast Reliance has grown compared to the country's biggest tech names.
Tata Consultancy Services now under ₹9L/cr
Back in five years ago, TCS was actually on top. But since then, RIL has raced ahead, while IT firms have grown slower.
Now TCS is valued at under ₹9 lakh crore while Reliance's value keeps pushing higher.