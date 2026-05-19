Reliance Industries in talks with CATL for Jamnagar battery storage
Reliance Industries is negotiating with Chinese battery giant CATL and other global suppliers for a huge energy storage facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
This project is set to become India's biggest battery storage unit, helping push the country toward its clean energy goals, like hitting 500 gigawatts of renewables by 2030.
Reliance's move comes as China tightens exports on advanced battery tech, so they're now assembling pre-manufactured cells into full-scale systems.
Reliance Industries shifts to sourcing components
Earlier, Reliance wanted to make battery cells locally using CATL's tech, but talks didn't pan out.
Now, they're sourcing finished components instead and looking to diversify their supply chain beyond Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., which has been facing some challenges.
The company says it keeps an eye out for new opportunities but stays quiet on market rumors: Jamnagar remains a big part of their clean energy push.