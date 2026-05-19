Reliance Industries in talks with CATL for Jamnagar battery storage

Reliance Industries shifts to sourcing components

Earlier, Reliance wanted to make battery cells locally using CATL's tech, but talks didn't pan out.

Now, they're sourcing finished components instead and looking to diversify their supply chain beyond Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., which has been facing some challenges.

The company says it keeps an eye out for new opportunities but stays quiet on market rumors: Jamnagar remains a big part of their clean energy push.