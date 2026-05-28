Reliance Industries' media and entertainment segment revenue rises to ₹34,917cr Business May 28, 2026

Reliance Industries' media and entertainment segment (think JioStar, Jio Studios, and Network18) posted revenue of ₹34,917 crore this year, up from ₹17,762 crore last year.

The big leap comes as the company expands and uses AI to make content more engaging for everyone.