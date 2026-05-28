Reliance Industries' media and entertainment segment revenue rises to ₹34,917cr
Business
Reliance Industries' media and entertainment segment (think JioStar, Jio Studios, and Network18) posted revenue of ₹34,917 crore this year, up from ₹17,762 crore last year.
The big leap comes as the company expands and uses AI to make content more engaging for everyone.
Reliance OTT reaches 451 million MAU
Reliance is making big waves in digital entertainment: its OTT platform pulled in 451 million monthly active users.
JioStar (teamed up with Disney India) owned sports broadcasting with over 250 days of live action and grabbed a 48% market share in Hindi GEC (pay).
They're also pushing new formats like vertical videos and voice-enabled features to keep things fresh for viewers.