Reliance Industries, Meta launch Llama enterprise AI in India

Reliance funds ₹855cr data center

With an initial investment of ₹855 crore (about $100 million), Reliance will build a huge data center that Meta can scale as needed.

The idea is to let companies use these AI tools on the cloud or their own systems, whatever fits best.

Mukesh Ambani called it a step toward "democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization — from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates," while Mark Zuckerberg highlighted how Llama models can solve real-world problems.

The deal should wrap up by late 2025, pending approvals.