Reliance Industries, Meta launch Llama enterprise AI in India
Reliance Industries and Meta are teaming up to launch enterprise AI solutions in India, using Meta's Llama models.
Their new venture aims to make advanced, customizable AI tools available for everything from sales and IT to customer service and finance.
Reliance will hold 70% of the project, with Meta owning the rest.
Reliance funds ₹855cr data center
With an initial investment of ₹855 crore (about $100 million), Reliance will build a huge data center that Meta can scale as needed.
The idea is to let companies use these AI tools on the cloud or their own systems, whatever fits best.
Mukesh Ambani called it a step toward "democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization — from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates," while Mark Zuckerberg highlighted how Llama models can solve real-world problems.
The deal should wrap up by late 2025, pending approvals.