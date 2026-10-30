Reliance Industries posts 41% net profit rise to ₹25,548cr
Business
Reliance Industries (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, just posted a big win for the September quarter; net profit shot up 41% year-on-year to ₹25,548 crore.
This boost came from a strong 29% rise in revenue to ₹3.32 lakh crore, thanks to solid performances from both its oil-to-chemicals business and Jio platforms.
RIL plans up to ₹15,000cr NCDs
RIL's mix of businesses is really paying off. Revenue from oil-to-chemicals and Jio kept growing.
Even with global uncertainty and price swings, RIL managed to adapt and grow.
Plus, the company is planning to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.