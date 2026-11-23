Reliance Industries reported a big jump in net profit (up 33.8% to ₹29,550 crore) and revenue (up 27.8% to ₹3.62 lakh crore), with its oil-to-chemicals and digital services driving growth even as retail margins faced some pressure.

All 33 analysts covering the stock now recommend buying it, with JPMorgan keeping an 'Overweight' rating, so investors seem pretty upbeat about what's next for Reliance.