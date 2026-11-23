Reliance Industries promoters buy 14.27L shares for ₹194cr boosting stake
Reliance Industries's promoter group just bought 14.27 lakh shares for ₹194 crore, boosting their stake in the company.
The purchases, made by Reliance Services and Holdings Ltd and Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd on November 16 and 18, signal growing confidence in the company's future, especially after a standout financial quarter.
Reliance net profit ₹29,550cr revenue ₹3.62Lcr
Reliance Industries reported a big jump in net profit (up 33.8% to ₹29,550 crore) and revenue (up 27.8% to ₹3.62 lakh crore), with its oil-to-chemicals and digital services driving growth even as retail margins faced some pressure.
All 33 analysts covering the stock now recommend buying it, with JPMorgan keeping an 'Overweight' rating, so investors seem pretty upbeat about what's next for Reliance.