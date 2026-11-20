The promoter groups owned about 50.44% of the company at the end of the September quarter of FY27.

RIL also just posted record profits for the September quarter: net profit jumped 33.8% year-on-year to ₹29,550 crore and revenue hit a huge ₹3.62 lakh crore.

JPMorgan also remained optimistic, reiterating its "Overweight" rating and retaining a price target of ₹1,675.