Reliance Industries promoters buy 4.26L shares worth ₹57.15cr amid rally
Reliance Industries's promoters just picked up another 4.26 lakh shares (worth ₹57.15 crore) on November 16, nudging their stake higher.
The timing's interesting: RIL's stock has bounced back nearly 14% in the last month, though it's still not back at its highest point from earlier this year.
Reliance Industries posts record Q2 profit
The promoter groups owned about 50.44% of the company at the end of the September quarter of FY27.
RIL also just posted record profits for the September quarter: net profit jumped 33.8% year-on-year to ₹29,550 crore and revenue hit a huge ₹3.62 lakh crore.
JPMorgan also remained optimistic, reiterating its "Overweight" rating and retaining a price target of ₹1,675.