Reliance Industries Q4 results: Net profit down 12.5% to ₹16,971cr

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has reported a 12.5% decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company posted a net profit of ₹16,971 crore during the period under review, compared to ₹19,407 crore in the same period last year. The decline is attributed to geopolitical disruptions and volatile energy prices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis affecting its core oil and chemicals business.

Financial performance Revenue from operations jumps by 13% Despite the dip in net profit, Reliance Industries's revenue from operations increased by 13% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2.98 lakh crore. This growth was largely driven by strong performances in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), digital services, and retail businesses. All three segments posted double-digit revenue growth during the reporting period.

EBITDA Margins contract to 14.9% On the operating front, Reliance Industries witnessed a marginal decline with EBITDA slipping by 0.3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹48,588 crore. Margins also contracted by 200 basis points to 14.9% compared with the same period last year. The company recommended a dividend of ₹6 per share for the financial year that ended in March 2026.

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