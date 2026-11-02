Reliance Industries reports consolidated Ebitda up 23.9% to ₹62,409 cr
Reliance Industries just had a strong September quarter, with consolidated Ebitda jumping 23.9% to ₹62,409 crore.
The big win came from its oil-to-chemicals business, which saw Ebitda surge 67.9% to ₹25,203 crore.
Even with inflation and shifting festive demand, overall revenue grew 27.8% year-over-year to ₹3.6 lakh crore.
Reliance Retail falters as Jio grows
While Reliance's retail arm struggled (Ebitda dropped 10.2% year-on-year to ₹6,120 crore thanks to investments in digital commerce), the company hopes December's festive season will bring some relief.
Meanwhile, Jio Platforms kept up the momentum: more users (now 542.4 million), better earnings per user, and solid growth in both revenue and profit.
Strategic bets on tech and energy seem to be paying off for Reliance right now.