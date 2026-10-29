Why Reliance is closing its Hamleys subsidiary in the UK
What's the story
Reliance Industries's step-down subsidiary, Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, is facing a voluntary strike-off from the UK company register. The UK Registrar of Companies issued a notice yesterday, regarding this development. Unless objections are raised within two months, the company will be dissolved. In 2025, Hamleys Franchising reported a turnover of ₹56.08 crore but contributed minimally to Reliance Industries's overall financials.
Acquisition details
Reliance Brands acquired Hamleys for ₹620 crore
Reliance had acquired British toy retailer Hamleys for ₹620 crore in an all-cash deal. The acquisition was completed by Reliance Brands, which took a 100% stake in Hamleys Global Holdings (HGHL) through a special-purpose vehicle company set up in the UK.
Financial impact
Financials of Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd
In the calendar year 2025, Hamleys Franchising reported a turnover of ₹56.08 crore. However, its contribution to Reliance Industries's consolidated turnover in FY26 was just 0.0048%.
The company's net worth stood at nil as of December 31, 2025.
Reliance has not disclosed the reasons behind its application for voluntary strike-off from the UK company register.