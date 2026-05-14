Reliance Industries to build AI center near Visakhapatnam, 1.08L/cr investment

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves incentives, reforms

The state is giving Reliance a 25% discount on land value plus usual investment perks. This approval also clears the path for other big projects like Royal Enfield's new plant and an integrated cement factory.

On top of that, the Cabinet okayed an SME exchange to help small businesses get funding and introduced measures like "No Vehicle Day" and an action plan on the modalities of work from home to make government operations leaner and more efficient.