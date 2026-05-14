Reliance Industries to build AI center near Visakhapatnam, 1.08L/cr investment
Big news for tech in Andhra Pradesh: Reliance Industries just got 855 acres near Visakhapatnam to build a huge AI data center.
The spot is close to a future cable landing station and the new International Airport, making it a prime location.
With a ₹1.08 lakh crore investment, the project promises 1,000 jobs and aims to boost the state's digital infrastructure in a big way.
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves incentives, reforms
The state is giving Reliance a 25% discount on land value plus usual investment perks. This approval also clears the path for other big projects like Royal Enfield's new plant and an integrated cement factory.
On top of that, the Cabinet okayed an SME exchange to help small businesses get funding and introduced measures like "No Vehicle Day" and an action plan on the modalities of work from home to make government operations leaner and more efficient.