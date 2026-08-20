Reliance Industries to build India's 1st Eluru UCG plant, ₹2.73L/cr

The investment is proposed in three phases, with exploration and pilot work from Q3 2026 to Q4 2027, development from 2028-30, and production from 2030 onwards, subject to exploration success.

UCG tech turns deep coal into syngas without the mess of traditional mining, tied to the National Coal Gasification Mission's 100 MT by 2030 target and reducing crude oil imports.

Along the way, the project is expected to create 3,000-5,000 direct jobs and 20,000-35,000 indirect and induced livelihoods and help cut down on crude oil imports, making a real difference for both local communities and national energy goals.