Reliance Industries to raise ₹12,000 cr via bonds at 7.9%

Reliance's rate is about 74 basis points higher than what the government pays on its 10-year bonds (currently at 7.16%).

Other big players are feeling the pinch too: Adani Airports just borrowed ₹1,000 crore at an even steeper 8.96%, and Sidbi canceled a ₹6,000 crore auction after bids came in above their comfort zone.

In short, borrowing is getting tougher (and more expensive) for companies across India right now.