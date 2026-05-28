Reliance Industries to start Jamnagar LFP production 40GWh H2 2026
Reliance Industries is stepping up its clean energy game. Its Jamnagar green energy site is almost ready to start making lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, with production set for the second half of 2026.
The factory will launch with a 40 GWh annual capacity and plans to scale up to 100 GWh, marking a big move in Reliance's renewable ecosystem.
Reliance targets 3Mtpa green hydrogen
Reliance is also aiming high with green hydrogen, targeting three million metric tons per year by 2032, for global markets.
It will kick off a long-term green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T in fiscal 2029.
Plus, the Jamnagar solar complex is expanding from 10 GWp to eventually 20 GWp, backed by major projects in Andhra Pradesh and Kutch that support its push toward decarbonization and a greener future.