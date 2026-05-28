Reliance Industries to start Jamnagar LFP production 40GWh H2 2026

Reliance targets 3Mtpa green hydrogen

Reliance is also aiming high with green hydrogen, targeting three million metric tons per year by 2032, for global markets.

It will kick off a long-term green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T in fiscal 2029.

Plus, the Jamnagar solar complex is expanding from 10 GWp to eventually 20 GWp, backed by major projects in Andhra Pradesh and Kutch that support its push toward decarbonization and a greener future.