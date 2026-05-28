Reliance Industries will offer Jio 5G FWA tech internationally
Reliance Industries just announced big plans: Jio's homegrown 5G and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) tech will be offered in select international markets, thanks to partnerships with local telecom operators.
This means the same digital tools powering India, like cloud-native networks and smart apps, could help shape the future of global connectivity.
Reliance pledges ₹10L/cr, partners with Meta
Reliance is teaming up with Meta through their joint venture, REIL, to bring customized AI solutions to Indian businesses using Meta's Llama models.
Mukesh Ambani also revealed a massive ₹10 lakh crore investment in new AI-ready data centers, aiming to make cutting-edge tech more accessible for everyone, from farmers to students.
With Jio's huge user base (over 524 million users), Reliance wants India at the center of digital innovation while making waves worldwide.