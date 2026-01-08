Reliance Industries's Q3 results are coming—here's why it matters Business Jan 08, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its latest financial results on January 16, 2026.

After pouring in over $80 billion since the pandemic, everyone's watching to see how its energy, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services businesses are holding up.

Right after the board meeting, RIL will chat with analysts about the financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.