Reliance Industries's Q3 results are coming—here's why it matters
Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its latest financial results on January 16, 2026.
After pouring in over $80 billion since the pandemic, everyone's watching to see how its energy, petrochemicals, retail, and digital services businesses are holding up.
Right after the board meeting, RIL will chat with analysts about the financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.
What's got investors excited?
Global brokerage Morgan Stanley just bumped up its target price for RIL to ₹1,847 per share and kept an "Overweight" rating.
They're betting on steady earnings growth through 2026, thanks to new business moves and strong cash flow across all segments.
For anyone curious about big business shifts or thinking long-term investments, this update is worth a look.