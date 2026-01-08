US layoffs hit 5-year high, but job market still steady

Fewer job openings as AI and cost-cutting shake things up

Job openings just dropped to their lowest point in over a year, amid cost-cutting by companies and the growing adoption of AI technology.

Layoffs jumped 58% in 2025—especially in government and tech—while hiring plans fell to their lowest since 2010.

Andy Challenger from Challenger, Gray & Christmas points out that AI advancements and past over-hiring are big reasons for tech job cuts.

Despite all this, the overall labor market is still holding up better than you might expect.