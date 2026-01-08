Snowflake to acquire Observe for $1 billion

Why this matters

This deal isn't just about saving money—it also means faster problem-solving for companies using AI.

Observe's tools can spot issues early and connect the dots across huge amounts of data.

As CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy explains, observability is a key data problem impacting business outcomes.

With this acquisition, Snowflake hopes to grab a bigger slice of the $51.7 billion IT operations market and help companies shift from reacting to problems to preventing them with smart AI tools.