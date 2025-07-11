Reliance Infra targets global aerospace with ₹10,000-cr investment Business Jul 11, 2025

Reliance Defence, backed by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, is putting ₹10,000 crore into India's aerospace sector over the next 10 years.

The money—raised through share sales and bonds—will help build India's first homegrown Falcon 2000 business jet, set to take off from Nagpur in 2028.