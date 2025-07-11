Reliance Infra targets global aerospace with ₹10,000-cr investment
Reliance Defence, backed by Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, is putting ₹10,000 crore into India's aerospace sector over the next 10 years.
The money—raised through share sales and bonds—will help build India's first homegrown Falcon 2000 business jet, set to take off from Nagpur in 2028.
Reliance Defence has partnered with global players
To make this happen, Reliance Defence has teamed up with international players like Dassault Aviation and Thales SA for jet assembly and avionics.
They're also working with US-based Coastal Mechanics Inc to launch a ₹500 crore maintenance hub in Nagpur.
The new facility will service over 100 fighter jets
This new facility aims to tap into India's huge defense maintenance market by servicing over 100 fighter jets, helicopters, and air defense guns for both local needs and exports.
Reliance Infrastructure's strong profits bolster these plans
Reliance Infrastructure's strong profits and nearly doubled share price over the past year give extra muscle to these ambitious plans.